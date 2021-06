YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) -- Teachers have been the backbone of the pandemic. These frontline heroes have gone above and beyond to educate our children in a new world. On Tuesday, one local teacher got a big, surprise thank you.

Kelley Payne, an English teacher at Tabb Middle School, received a Virginia-themed vacation courtesy of the Virginia Lottery's "Thank a Teacher" campaign. Her school is also a winner. It will receive a $5,000 credit from The Supply Room to use to buy school supplies.