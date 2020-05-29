PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A big shout out to the class of 2020 including Ruby Parker, Josh Brown, TaKhia James, Iyanna Johnson, Ryan Long, Khedrik Brinkley, Jalon Dawkins, and Zach Deal.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Maaco of Hampton Roads.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Jimmy’s Oven and 501 Bar and Grill
- Be a Happy Camper!
- Skye’s the Limit for Friend Jam 3.0
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 29
- Focus on Feelings when Caring for Loved Ones at Home