Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 21

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Summer heat and humidity are right around the corner and now is the time to get your home HVAC ready for those rising temperatures. Taylor Smiley from Smiley's Heating and Cooling joined us with important information about servicing you HVAC and a tip on how you can provide your home with clean and quality indoor air.

Smiley's Heating & CoolingCall for your AC checkup or any of your home HVAC service needs!(757) 397-3020SmileysHeatingAndCooling.com