Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 20

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - The ongoing coronavirus crisis has had a serious impact on businesses and one of the lifelines to weather the storm is the Paycheck Protection Program. In this week's edition of Dollars and Sense, Clint Minarik, the senior vice president of corporate banking at Dollar Bank, joined The Hampton Roads Show with details.

Dollar BankDollar Bank has six offices in Hampton RoadsFind the location near you by visiting dollar.bank online, or call (757) 284-5020.You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter.