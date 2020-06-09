PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A big shout out to the class of 2020 including Gracie Godinez, Alec Branden Council, Macey Berg, Alex Lepow, Talon Kesner, Kaila Nichole Barnes, Sarah Williams and Jeremiah Halley.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Maaco of Hampton Roads.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 9
- Lashes, Lips and Professional Tips!
- Look Refreshed With A Topical Treatment
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 8
- Focusing on ‘The Next’