PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A big shout out to the class of 2020 including Jacob Newland, Kobe Scales, Destinee Harrell, Joseph Turner II, Jonathon Leiding, Maliq Hollins, Tyler Bowes, Leslie Carroll, and Azayla Biggs.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Maaco of Hampton Roads.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 5
- Harborfest 2020: HRS Look Back Show
- Pet Pal: Squash
- Chas Foundation 8th Annual Golf Classic
- Today’s Takeout: Sal’s Ristorante Italiano