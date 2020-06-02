Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 2

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Fall in love with new flooring, before the official start of summer! Kristie Prince Hale explains how 50 Floor serves it's customers from start to beautiful finish.

50 Floor With Kristie Prince HaleJune Special - 60% Off MaterialsCall (877) 50 Floor… That's (877) 503-566750Floor.ComSave $100 If you call now and use the promo code "Hampton Roads Show"