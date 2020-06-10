Celebrating the Class of 2020 – June 10

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - From adding even more covered outdoor seating, to properly spacing indoor tables, Berret's is ready to seat and serve its loyal customers and new friends. Chef Michael Kellum also said he is revealing a new menu, and your favorites are also still available for carry out and delivery.

Berret's Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill 199 South Boundary Street in WilliamsburgMake your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.You can also connect online at