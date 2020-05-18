Celebrating the Class of 2020

by: Sponsored Content

Posted:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to Presley Murphy, Jordan Creamer, Mallory Powers, Aniyah Smith, Lexi Horner, Alexandria Hakim, Aysia Aaliyah Anderson-McCoy, Joseph Bowers.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Maaco of Hampton Roads.

