PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to Presley Murphy, Jordan Creamer, Mallory Powers, Aniyah Smith, Lexi Horner, Alexandria Hakim, Aysia Aaliyah Anderson-McCoy, Joseph Bowers.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Maaco of Hampton Roads.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Celebrating the Class of 2020
- Today’s Takeout: Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
- The Right Floors For Paws And Claws
- Military Minute: Diving In To Some Major Achievements!
- Maaco of Hampton Roads Says Now Is The Perfect Time For New Paint!