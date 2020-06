PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - There's nothing like fruits and veggies right out of the garden. But if you're green thumb has been a little busy on zoom calls and teleworking, The Neighborhood Harvest is happy to bring your favorites right to your door!

