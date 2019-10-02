Celebrating Military Scholars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a member of the military community and you’re looking for a college that can meet your unique needs, Bryant & Stratton College may have just what you are looking for. Military Education Director Lee Hicklin, along with Karen Licari, Chief Operating officer from the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia give us the details.

The next semester at Bryant & Stratton College starts on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at their campuses in Virginia Beach and Hampton.

To register, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

Red, White & Lucky You Benefit on 10/18 on the spirit of Norfolk.

USO Trunk or Treat 2019 – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at BSC Virginia Beach Campus.

