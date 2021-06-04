Celebrating International Friendships

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk NATO Festival is the longest-running festival in Hampton Roads.

The festival celebrates international partnerships, as well as Norfolk’s role as NATO’s home in North America. This year’s theme is Stronger Together.

Belgian Air Force Brigadier General Didier Polome from NATO Allied Command Transformation joined us with the details.

Norfolk Nato Festival is Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Scope Plaza.

Admission is free but advance registration is required.

Visit VAFEST.org and click on NATOFest to register!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Arts Festivals.