Celebrating International Friendships

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk NATO Festival is the longest-running festival in Hampton Roads.

The festival celebrates international partnerships, as well as Norfolk’s role as NATO’s home in North America. This year’s theme is Stronger Together.

Belgian Air Force Brigadier General Didier Polome from NATO Allied Command Transformation joined us with the details.

Norfolk Nato Festival is Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Scope Plaza.
Admission is free but advance registration is required.
Visit VAFEST.org and click on NATOFest to register!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Arts Festivals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter