Celebrating History and Vision at Thomas Nelson Community College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon says she is laser-focused on enrollment, and making sure Thomas Nelson Community College’s campus is not just IN the community, but OF the community. Today, she shared her plans for her first 100 days at the helm, and also shared an invitation to the “Family Matters” Black History Month Event on February 26 and 27.

Thomas Nelson Community College

99 Thomas Nelson Drive in Hampton

TNCC.edu

(757) 825-2700

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @tnccva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.