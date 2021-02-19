Celebrating History and Vision at Thomas Nelson Community College

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon says she is laser-focused on enrollment, and making sure Thomas Nelson Community College’s campus is not just IN the community, but OF the community. Today, she shared her plans for her first 100 days at the helm, and also shared an invitation to the “Family Matters” Black History Month Event on February 26 and 27.

Thomas Nelson Community College
99 Thomas Nelson Drive in Hampton
TNCC.edu
(757) 825-2700
Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @tnccva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***