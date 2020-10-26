Celebrating First Responders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – First Responders answer the call for help while running toward danger, fires, disasters and emergencies. This Wednesday is National First Responders Day and Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen is celebrating today! We found out how you can make a sweet difference from Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen Director of Marketing Matthew Bean, along with Joe Barakey, Vice President of Vigilant Watch.

Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen First Responders Day is Today!

Free Combo and a Mini Blizzard to first responders in Uniform

Or just treat yourself, because 20 percent of all sales today go to Vigilant Watch.

To find a participating location, visit DQHamptonRoads.com, or connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen.

