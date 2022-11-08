POSRTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is celebrating its 75th season with an amazing line-up of shows. The all-volunteer organization has a number of productions ready to take center stage for some fun family entertainment.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

550 Barberton Drive

Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @littletheatreVB

Tickets for their 75th season are on sale now: LTVB.com or 757-428-9233

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.