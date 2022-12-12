PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way.

From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will love celebrating Christmas in Portsmouth.

The Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection

At the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center

Children’s Museum of Virginia

Find out more at portsvaevents.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the City of Portsmouth.