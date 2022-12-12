PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way.
From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will love celebrating Christmas in Portsmouth.
The Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection
At the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center
Children’s Museum of Virginia
Find out more at portsvaevents.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the City of Portsmouth.