Cee Cee Says ‘Always Kiss The Cook!’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – And you’ll probably want to after tasting the signature seasoning blends Cee Cee Wrenn! Not only does the CEO of “Always Kiss The Cook VA” love to prepare delicious food for her friends and family, but also shout out her home town with combinations like “Seatack Fried Chicken Seasoning,” in honor of her neighborhood, and the “Charlie Mack & Mrs. B Steak Seasoning” that represents her parents. Start making your own flavor memories with Cee Cee’s “Always Kiss the Cook VA” selection of made to order spices and rubs.

Always Kiss the Cook VA

Call (757) 201-4657

Connect on Facebook and Instagram @alwayskissthecookva

Spice Bundle special going on now – your choice of three 4-ounce dry spices for 10-dollars.

