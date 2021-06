PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Quick and easy access to resources and services are needed to improve your overall health and it’s coming to women in South Norfolk.

We got all the details on Women’s Wellness Wednesday from Sharon Blackwell from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Women’s Wellness Wednesdays

First Wednesday of the month at the Chesapeake RX

2544 Bainbridge Blvd. in South Norfolk.

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM