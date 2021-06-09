CC: Women Build Week Volunteers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine building your own home from the ground up, including cutting studs and driving the nails. That is what Donica Miller is experiencing this week during the Habitat For Humanity of South Hampton Roads 2nd annual Women Build Week.

But Donica is not alone!

A team of very enthusiastic volunteers is gathering every day this week helping to build this dream home. While there are plenty of experienced professionals leading the way, it’s the volunteers who are making the build happen.