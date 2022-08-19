PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21.

20th Wine, Women and Fishing

Sunday, August 21st at Southside Marina – 416 Southside Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. THE ONLINE SILENT AUCTION IS NOW OPEN!

Get tickets for the Party with music from The Guava Jam Band at cbwc.org.