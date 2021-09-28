CC: Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters, Virginia!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to raise money or awareness for your organization in Hampton Roads? You better call the Ghostbusters for this one! We’re talking about Ghostbusters Virginia! You may have seen their Ecto-1 on the streets of Hampton Roads with 20 years of experience in ghostbusting. All jokes aside, this non-profit helps raise money and awareness for other charities in the commonwealth.

Charity Coordinator, Jeremy West, to find out where you can find the crew for some safe, fun, and family-friendly entertainment on a new community connection.

Ghostbusters Virginia is currently partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation to help raise money.

If you’d like more information for your charity or to see where you can find these ghostbusters for a few selfies this spooky season follow them on Facebook @ghostbusters.virginia.757