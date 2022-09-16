PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Investing in the community by giving, advocating, and volunteering is what the United Way of South Hampton Roads does best. Over 1,200 volunteers are tackling small and big jobs at non-profits across the 757. Find out more about how you can donate your time to help make a difference by going to untiedwayshr.org.
