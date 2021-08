PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – TRS Kids has been rehearsing and working hard all summer on their new project, “The Wiz Jr.”

Their performance of “The Wiz Jr.” is Saturday, August 21 at 6 p.m. Event organizers say the virtual doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and more information on how to get your little ones involved… call (757) 201-2496.