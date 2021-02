PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Our favorite chef, Kyle Fowlkes and the Sate Kitchen Food Truck, joined us today for a Valentine's Day feast of Peppercorn Crusted Filet Mignon Over Lobster Risotto with Cognac Demi Glacé.

This afternoon his food truck will be at YES CHEF at 11861 Canon Blvd in Newport News and on Sat., Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at OB1 North Newport News Shipyard.