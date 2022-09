PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For nearly 20 years, the KLM scholarship foundation has supported the educational goals of promising local students. This weekend, a centennial celebration will honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Florence B. Bowser.

The celebration will take place Saturday, September 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront. For more information head to klmfoundation.org.