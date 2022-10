PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Surfs up for a good cause. The 9th annual Coastal Edge Surf For The Cure event kicks off this Friday, October 7th, at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The two-day fundraising and breast cancer awareness event includes a surf contest, a 5k race, a silent auction, a skate contest, and much more.

For a full list of events happening this weekend you can call (757) 422-4640 or visit surfforthecure.org. Connect on social media @coastaledge and @wahinesurfclub.