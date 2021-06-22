Community Connection: Safety NACC Foster Program and More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pets are family and the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center wants to make sure that all families stay together even when times get tough and you hit financial hardship. They don’t just offer safety net options, but now that summer is here, maybe you want to help shelter animals without the full commitment. Think of it like a library card, only you’re checking out a dog for a few hours! Here’s more on today’s Community Connection.

For more information about the “Safety NACC” temporary fostering program, the “NACC PACK” Adventure Program and if you’re interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering get in touch with Norfolk Animal Care Center at NORFOLK.GOV/NACC or call (757) 441-5505.

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram!