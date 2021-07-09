CC: Revolutionary Book Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Fort Monroe Authority and the National Park Service invite you to join the inaugural Revolutionary Book Club @ Old Point Comfort. It will explore the history of the American Revolution and notions of freedom shaping the nation. Please join them for a virtual chat each Friday, July 9th through the 30th Tonight’s discussion is about the book Someone Knows My Name by Lawrence Hill.

This event takes place virtually on Fridays at 7 PM EST

Signing up once registers you for all 4 evenings of the Book Club.

Week 1: July 9th

Week 2: July 16th

Week 3: July 23rd

Week 4: July 30th

For more information how you can join go to fortmonroe.org