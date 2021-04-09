CC: Recycling Do’s and Don’ts

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – April is Earth month, and Earth day is coming up, but you should be aware of what you are consuming and recycling each and every day. Katie Cullipher at askHRgreen.org joined us with some helpful tips on what to recycle and what not to pass along.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***