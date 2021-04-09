CC: Recycling Do’s and Don’ts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If your answer was not a resounding "yes!" you may want to listen to what market veteran Lonnie Bush has to say about eXp Realty. He is the owner of his namesake company, and an active broker who says he decided to become an eXp Realty agency to give his team even more tools for success.

Lonnie Bush Real EstateNow powered by eXp Realty770 Lynnhaven Parkway Ste 120Virginia BeachCall (757) 271-9971Visit LonnieBush.comConnect on Facebook and Instagram