PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the last several years, a local U.S. Navy Veteran has been working hard to give Virginians the option of having Navy license plates.

Retired Captain Roger Hirsh was inspired after seeing other military branches with specialty plates. Now he is just a 38 pre-orders away from hitting the 450 goal to make this a reality!

To apply for one head to NavyPlateVirginia.com