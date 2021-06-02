CC: Naturally You Inc.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Naturally You Inc. is gearing up to kick off its annual weekend retreat catering to young girls to help build confidence in a range of topics like financial responsibility, combating bullying, health and wellness and so much more.

Dominique Pierce founded this organization in 2017 and continues to strive to be an inspiration for young girls in Hampton Roads and beyond.

She shares more on today’s Community Connection.

The retreat includes 3 days, 2-night, all meals, and session supplies paid for through generous sponsors throughout Hampton Roads.

For more information or to donate visit naturallyyouVA.com.


