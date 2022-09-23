PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors in Newport News is throwing a gala to shine a light on an important issue. The goal of the upcoming gala is to provide funds to allow the center to share even more resources with the community.

The Light of Hope gala is Saturday, October 8th at the Mariners Museum. For more information on resources and how to support survivors of sexual assault visit visitthecenter.org. The center provides 24/7 support for victims and their loved ones.