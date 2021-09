PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA at JT’s Camp Grom is an outdoor adventure center providing youth and family programs for people with and without disabilities. Next Saturday, the Virginia Gentleman Foundation is hosting their 2nd annual Oyster Roast to raise funds, so that everyone can have a little adventure.

The Oyster Roast is September 18 from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $75 each and include entertainment, food and fixings. Find out more at https://www.ymcashr.org/camps/ymca-jts-camp-grom