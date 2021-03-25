CC: Home Run For Hope with Chris Taylor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native and World Series champion Chris Taylor is busy in spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s not too busy to raise money and awareness for CHKD and the Roc Solid Foundation.

Chris is hosting Home Run for Hope Friday, March 26. This is a virtual concert featuring performances by Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery and many other special guests.

Home Run for Hope is Friday, March 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A $40 donation will allow you to take part in the virtual concert, auction and so much more!
Get your ticket at homerunforhope.com

