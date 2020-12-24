CC: Every Drop Counts Blood Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The season of giving also happens to be a season of need for the blood supply at local hospitals. The demand for blood this year is greater because of the ongoing pandemic, but you can make a difference and save a life at next week’s Every Drop Counts Blood Drive.
WAVY-TV & FOX 43 Every Drop Counts Blood Drive
Monday, December 28 through Thursday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Four locations:
Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Lynnhaven Mall, Patrick Henry Mall
Call (800) RED CROSS or visit REDCROSSBLOOD.org to make your appointment
Use code “WAVY TV 10“