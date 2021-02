PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 17th annual CHKD Love Run is taking place this weekend and it’s all virtual!

We got all the details from Love Run Director and Cox HS SCA President Savannah Gibson.

17th Annual Love Run Virtual 5K

Presented by Princess Anne and Cox High Schools

February 19 – Sunday, February 28

Benefits CHKD

For more information and registration, go to tinyurl.com/loverun2021

you can also connect on twitter @VB LOVE RUN