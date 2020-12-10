Community Connection: Building Resilience in Communities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 2015, Building Resilience in Communities has been restoring hope for families that have been broken up by incarceration. This Saturday, they are hosting a toy drive and pick up to help make the holidays a little brighter for these families.

