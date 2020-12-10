Community Connection: Building Resilience in Communities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 2015, Building Resilience in Communities has been restoring hope for families that have been broken up by incarceration. This Saturday, they are hosting a toy drive and pick up to help make the holidays a little brighter for these families.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.