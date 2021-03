PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sometimes the kids in our community need a little extra help. Who do they turn to? On the Peninsula, that would be the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula. During a pandemic, that need is greater than ever.

The BGCP needs your help, and who knows, you might win a brand new Toyota in the process!

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninusula

Car Raffle

$20 a ticket

6 tickets for $100

The raffle will go to July 16

Go to bagclub.com/raffle for more information.