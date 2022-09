PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine stepping into a world of intrigue and love, from some amazing human beings that see the world in a totally different way.

The 1st annual Awesomely Autistic Gala is hosted by A Brighter Side to ASD. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, from 5-8 at Old Elks Marching Elite Building. Get tickets on Eventbrite or contact Kalisha by email at brightersidetoasd@gmail.com.