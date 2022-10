PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a place to check out some incredible one of a kind art pieces, as well as support aspiring local art students. For decades and decades, the Ocean View Art Show has been a mainstay and it’s back after a two year COVID-related hiatus.

You can enjoy all the fun this coming weekend, October 8th and 9th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk.