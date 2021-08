PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 2011, 38 Navy seals were killed when their helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan. After that incident, Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes was formed to support the families of those who lost their lives.

Mark your calendars for the 4th Annual Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes FreedomFest 2021 on September 11at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach.

They are still looking for sponsors and volunteers…Get your tickets in advance and find all the information at VBFH.ORG