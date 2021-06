PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cobia are making their way into the lower Chesapeake Bay and its just in time for the upcoming ODU Monarch Cobia Classic.

The 2021 ODU Monarch Cobia Classic

Fundraising fishing tournament sponsored by the ODU Alumni Association

July 15th – 17th in Virginia Beach and Hampton

Visit ODUALUMNI.org for information and registration.