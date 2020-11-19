CBD for Health and Wellness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve probably been hearing a lot lately about CBD and its potential therapeutic benefits — but not all CBD formulations are of equal quality, concentration, and effectiveness. Sophia and Rita Woods, the co-founders of Hemp House Wellness in Virginia Beach joined us with some information about CBD and its benefits.

Hemp House Wellness

328 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 756-4411 or find them online at HempHouseWellness.com

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram @HempHouseWellness

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hemp House Wellness.

MORE FROM HRS!