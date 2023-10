PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads comedian Tim Loulies is set to record his first live comedy special at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone, but first he stops by HRS to catch up and share how this last year has been transformative both personally and professionally.

The special is taping Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

For more information, call 757-213-5555 or visit VB.FunnyBone.com.