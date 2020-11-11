Catching Up with Law & Order: SVU!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is the longest-running drama in the history of American television, and tonight “Law and Order: SVU” returns for season 22. Today we chatted with Ice-T and Jamie Gray Hyder about the unusual ending to last season, and all the “headlines” to tackle in the weeks ahead. Watch Law and Order: SVU Thursday at 9 p.m. right here on WAVY TV-10!

