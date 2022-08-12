PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Blues fans will be treated to three of the greats at the Backroads Blues Festival in Portsmouth, August 21 at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd joined Chris Reckling on HRS with a preview.

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

You can catch Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Kingfish and Buddy Guy performing live on August 21 beginning at 6 p.m.!

For ticket information visit ticketmaster.com or kennywayneshepherd.net.

