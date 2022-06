PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Urban League of Hampton Roads is putting on the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration in Portsmouth. Chris Reckling caught up with “Blackstreet” founding member Chauncey Black to preview the big day!

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

June 19 | 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

High Street Landing in the City of Portsmouth

Get information ONLINE: ulhr.org/juneteenth

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Urban League of Hampton Roads.