PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine being discovered by Quincy Jones. Writing a song that would go on to be one of the most popular TV theme songs ever, joining forces with some major jazz players to create the renowned band, “Four Play,” crafting more than 60 albums and plenty of awards.

That barely scratches the surface of Bob James’ career!

We catch up with him ahead of his performance in town: Jay Lang presents the Church Street Jazz Series featuring Bob James Friday, Oct. 6, at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk. For tickets and more information, visit BobJames.com.