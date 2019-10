PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Apple has released another Operating System, but before you download the upgrade, Alan Healy and Ryan Craig take a look at what exactly “Catalina” will improve for Mac users.

Computer Concepts Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Three locations in Hampton Roads: Yorktown, Williamsburg and Chesapeake

Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com @My Computer Concepts.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Computer Concepts.