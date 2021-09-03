Cat Grooming and Board

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fans of felines know there’s nothing better than a freshly-styled pet. LaDean Gordon is the owner of Purrocious Styles.

Purrocious Styles is located at 4112 George Washington Memorial Hwy Suite 1 in Yorktown. They are open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Give them a call at 757-508-2277 or visit purrociousstyles.com.

HRS viewers can get 10% off of their first new client appointment if they mention The Hampton Roads Show.

WAVY-TV is happy to welcome them as the sponsor of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ Kitten Cam.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Purrocious Styles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter